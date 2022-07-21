Shayne Houghton Goodell, 67, of Morristown, lost her battle with cancer on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
She was born on July 31, 1954, in Hardwick, the daughter of Arden W Houghton Sr. and Zylpha Norma Achilles Houghton.
Shayne was a junior in high school when on Aug. 5, 1972, she married the love of her life, Albert Goodell, at Puffer United Methodist Church.
She graduated from Peoples Academy in Morrisville in 1973 and gave birth to a daughter Lisa in 1976.
Shayne worked at H.A. Manosh for 20 years and was also employed at Q.C.S. for Steven Jones.
She enjoyed her flowers and riding in her side-by-side, adored her grandchildren, and always looked forward to a holiday meal. Shayne was a member of the 9563 Auxiliary in Morrisville and the Morristown Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband, Albert; their daughter, Lisa and her husband, Mike Desjardins of Morrisville; her beloved granddaughter, Daelyn Desjardins; and her beloved grandson, Alex Desjardins.
She also leaves behind her very special sister, Shelley Nolan and husband, Gary of Morrisville; a special niece, Heather and husband, Charles Pierce, and their children, Olivia, Paige, Nick and great-great-nephew Ethan; nephew, Arden (William) Houghton III; brother-in-law, Ransom Goodell and partner, Joanne; brother-in-law, Richard Goodell and wife, Eve; brother-in-law, Mark Stockwell and wife, Tammy; brother-in-law, Dennis Boardman and very special wife, Edith; a very special sister-in-law, Brenda Judkins; sister-in-law, Lori Dube and husband, Mike; sister-in-law, Tammy Griffin and husband, Shaun; sister-in-law, Linda Foster; sister-in-law, Anita Morin and husband, Dennis; sister-in-law, Darlene Brown and husband, Allen; and several very special nieces and nephews.
Shayne was predeceased by her mother and father, Zylpha “Sophie” Achilles and Arden Houghton Sr.; her brother, Arden Houghton III; her brother-in-law, Roger Whitcomb; brother-in-law, Mike Goodell; and sister-in-law, Rita Patten.
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 22, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville, with a celebration of life to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave, Morristown VT 05661; or Copley Hospital, 511 Washington Highway, Morristown VT 05661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.