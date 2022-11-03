Shawn Kuney, 50, of Morrisville, died at home surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, after a hard-fought brief battle with leukemia.
Shawn was born on Oct. 15, 1972, in Fredericksburg, Va., to Richard and Charlene (Welch) Kuney where he lived until his family relocated to Morrisville in 1978. Shawn grew up in Morrisville with his brothers, Ramel and Brent Kuney.
Those early years of growing up provided several stories that are retold often at family dinners and taught their parents a lot about patience. As they grew older, Shawn and his brothers were there for each other and knew they could count on one another.
Shawn attended Peoples Academy and graduated in 1990. During his high school days, Shawn played basketball for a brief time. Most importantly it was during this time he met his high school sweetheart, Heather LaCoss (Hezzie).
Shawn and Hezzie built a life together and a home in Morrisville. After many years they were married on June 10, 2007. One of the most defining days of Shawn and Hezzie’s life took place on Dec. 22, 1991, when their daughter Alyssa Kuney was born.
Alyssa was without a doubt Shawn’s pride and joy. Alyssa was daddy’s girl and the love they shared was evident to all. Shawn was so proud of all her accomplishments and was her biggest supporter.
Shawn attended Johnson State College before moving on to a long culinary career. Over the years Shawn worked in several local restaurants before purchasing Munchy’s in Morrisville. In addition to operating Munchy’s, Shawn also ran a successful catering business.
He took great pride in the classic car shows that were held at Munchy’s and the numerous events he catered, including many pig roasts, festivals, conventions, weddings and family events. Shawn also enjoyed cooking for his family and often cooked large family meals throughout the year.
In addition to his culinary passion, Shawn enjoyed golf, fishing and playing cribbage. He also enjoyed a good project and was a wealth of random knowledge. If he didn’t know how to fix something he would figure it out. He enjoyed working on old cars and home remodeling.
Most of all, Shawn enjoyed spending time with family. Shawn had a special bond with each of his many nieces and nephews spanning multiple generations. There was nothing he enjoyed more than when they would call and ask his opinion on something or ask him for help.
In many ways he was much more than an uncle, he was a true friend and often looked at as a father figure. He especially loved it when they would call and ask him how to make one of their favorite dishes that he had made for them. Shawn’s love for others extended well beyond his own family and included many close bonds with many others who lovingly thought of him as their own uncle.
Shawn was a lifelong supporter of the Washington Redskins. One of his bucket list items that he was able to fulfill was attending a game at their home field — yes, they won! Shawn also enjoyed several family trips to Maine and a memorable trip to Florida that included a stop at Disney World.
Shawn will be forever missed by his wife, Hezzie; his daughter, Alyssa and her partner, T.J. Davison; his parents, Richard and Charlene Kuney; his brothers, Ramel Kuney and his wife, Heather, and his brother, Brent Kuney.
Shawn was blessed with a very large extended family composed of numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, step-grandchildren and many friends who grew to be like family and who all loved him dearly.
A service will be held for family and friends on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene. Calling hours will be from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a service from 11 a.m. to noon.
Immediately following the service, there will be a celebration of life at the VFW Hall in Hyde Park from noon to 3 p.m.
The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting dgfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shawn’s memory to Lamoille Area Cancer Network at P.O. Box 828, Morrisville VT 05661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.