Sharon M. Churchill, 79, of Essex, died peacefully on Nov. 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy battle with illness.
She was born to the late Howard E. and Martha (Douglass) Morse on Sept. 5, 1941, in Morrisville. Sharon (Sherry) graduated from Peoples Academy in 1959 and later received a degree from Champlain College.
Sherry married Douglass Churchill in 1960. They lived together in Morrisville and Richmond before moving to Essex in 1969, where they have resided since.
Sherry is survived by Douglass, her husband of 60 years; her sons, Bruce, of Groton, N.Y., and Barry and his wife, Jolane, of Waxhaw, N.C.; grandchildren, Gregory Churchill, Jessica Brown and her husband, Weston, and Alanna Churchill; and great-grandson Carter Brown.
She is also survived by her brother Douglass Morse of Morrisville. She was predeceased by her sister, Sandra Morse Griggs.
Sherry enjoyed music, playing trumpet in the high school band and later in various town bands. After marrying, she enjoyed snowmobiling with her husband, family and friends. For many years, she and her husband were actively involved in the Vermont Beagle Club, where she enjoyed the training of dogs and the camaraderie of friends and family around weekend campfires.
Sherry had a quiet, quick-witted sense of humor that would often catch her friends and family off-guard. Although Sherry was not an avid sports fan, she faithfully followed the Boston Red Sox and wore their successes and failures on her sleeve. She greatly anticipated traveling throughout New England with her husband and parents, where they avidly searched for the elusive antique.
She never let the grandkids get away with anything, appearing to have had eyes everywhere, especially when it came to playing cards and board games. The grandchildren will always remember Gram for her favorite saying “bulltickey,” her favorite response to anyone trying to pull a fast one over on her.
Sherry always looked forward to the annual family holiday gatherings. She lovingly prepared Thanksgiving meals, which she would humorously often finish with a spontaneous burp and the wink of an eye.
She enjoyed decorating the Christmas tree. Each ornament was a treasured gift from friends and family. Upon placing each ornament on the tree, she would reflect on their significance. Sherry took great pride in her home and camp. Until her health prevented her, Sherry meticulously cared for her gardens at both locations. One of her favorite flowers was the wild rose, as the thorns and flowers represented life to her.
Sherry lived a full life as a wonderful wife and mother. She enjoyed a long career as an administrative assistant at the University of Vermont, School of Natural Resources. Most of all, she loved her family and quietly instilled values that serve them very well. She was very giving and always put the needs of others ahead of her own. Her family will surely miss her presence and know that, in her own loving way, she will be looking over them in the years to come.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in memory of Sharon Churchill, to the Essex Rescue at essexrescue.org/donate.
