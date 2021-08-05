Shane R. McNaulty

Shane Raymond McNaulty, 33, died on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Claremont, N.H.
He was born Sept. 8, 1987, in Berlin.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Tami and Lou Furry; his sister, Kelli; and his brother, Lee. He also leaves behind two sons, Abel and Noah, and their mom, Kacie Baslow, from Claremont.
The boys adored their father. He has numerous relatives and friends who love him and already miss him dearly.
Remembrance will be held at the American Legion, 15 North Main St., Hardwick, on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, from 4-6 p.m.
Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
