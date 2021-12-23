Seth A. Demo Jr., 77, of Hyde Park, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville with family at his side.
He was born March 12, 1944, in Morrisville, the son of the late Seth A. Demo Sr. and Beulah (Hoadley) Demo. Seth was adopted but remained close to his biological families. He attended Hyde Park public school.
Seth first worked on the family farm and in local sawmills in Vermont and Connecticut, where he lived for a short time. After returning to Vermont, he was employed by L C.C. Railroad. He later co-owned the Hyde Park Forestry Logging Company with his brother, Bill Hoadley. He retired in 2011.
He met the love of his life, Nancy A. Bourgoin, and they started a family together in 1970. On July 18, 1986, they married at their home in Hyde Park. They blended their two families and lived happily together. She predeceased him, just six and a half months ago.
He was a past member of the fire department in Tracy, Conn., where he lived for a short time prior to returning to Hyde Park and his forever home. His family was his greatest accomplishment. He loved his children and was very proud of his grandchildren. He enjoyed a house full of people of all ages and would encourage them to stay for a while.
Survivors include his seven children, Todd LaRose (Rene) of Newport, Rex LaRose of South Carolina, Seth A. Demo III (Tina) of Hyde Park, Dawn McAllister (Violet) of Hardwick, Wendy Roberts (Bradley) of South Carolina, Sheri Robarge (Michael) of Morrisville, and Sarah Demo (Philip) of Greensboro; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; six siblings, William Hoadley (Cheryl) of Hyde Park, Lewis Hoadley (Rose) of Morrisville, Earl Peno (Jeanette) of Elmore, Myra Arnold of Wolcott, Ila Byrne of Newport and Homer Peno of Morrisville; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Lewis Peno; two sisters, Linda Arnold, and Pam Peno; a grandson, Dustin LaRose; and two great-grandchildren, Ryah Douglass and Kynslee Peters.
All services will be held in the spring at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
