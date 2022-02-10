Sean B. Godfrey, 40, Clayton, N.Y., died Monday, Jan. 31, 022, at Samaritan Medical Center Watertown, N.Y.
Sean was born in Burlington on July 6, 1981, a son of Steven and Wendy Langdell Godfrey. Sean was a graduate of Peoples Academy in Morristown earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from SUNY Plattsburgh.
On Oct. 15, 2005, he married Clarissa Dwyer in Westford.
Sean was an accomplished carpenter who grew up working for his father’s construction business. He did carpentry during college and after graduation went on to management positions with Fastenal and Lowe’s.
In 2012, he began his career with the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority as foreman of Boldt Castle maintenance and construction. He was responsible for managing a very skilled group of tradesmen who worked on renovating, restoring and preserving a historical landmark.
Sean was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, snowshoeing, kayaking, canoeing, boating, camping, fishing and especially hunting.
Sean was always known to lend a helping hand to friends, family and his community. Sean was a very well-respected, loving family man, adored his daughter and loved every member of his family and extended family. His absence will be felt by many, but his memory will live on in memories by all that knew and loved him. He was truly a great man.
Sean is survived by his beloved wife and daughter, Clarissa and Ava; mother, Wendy (Wayne) Demar; brothers, Jacob (Natalie) Godfrey and Travis (Candace) Godfrey; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Sean was predeceased by his father, Steven, and paternal and maternal grandparents.
The family will receive guests from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, 38422 NYS Rt. 37, Theresa, N.Y.
Burial will be held later in Morrisville.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sean’s name to the George C. Boldt Scholarship Fund, c/o Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington Street, Watertown NY 13601.
To leave condolences, please go to frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
