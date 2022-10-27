Scott Gowen

Scott “Penguin” Gowen, 65, of Morristown, died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, due to complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
He was born on March 20, 1957.
He will be remembered for his beautiful crystal blue eyes, quick wit sense of humor and his willingness to help others even when it put his own needs at risk. He loved landscaping, cars (Dodge) and driving. His greatest love was for his dogs, and he is reunited with his parents, brothers and dogs, and is free from his demons.
Scott was predeceased by his parents, Phil and Bette Gowen; brothers, Charles (Chuck), David, Pete and Rick.
He leaves behind his sister, Linda Gowen; sister-in-law, Jean Emery; niece, Cheri Tonova; nephew, John Emery; and many other nephews, nieces and cousins.
Scott was loved and will be missed. If anyone wants to do something for Scott, please make a donation to a local animal shelter in his name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.