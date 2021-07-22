A celebration of the life of Scott A. Chase, who died on April 9, 2021, will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in the community hall at Sterling View Mobile Home Park, in Hyde Park, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The park’s management asks that if you have not been vaccinated that you wear a mask.
