Scott A. Chase

Scott Adam Chase, 62, of Johnson, died peacefully on April 9, 2021, at the Manor Nursing Home in Morrisville, with family at his side.
He was born Jan. 24, 1959, in Hartford, Conn., the son of Linden and Leone (Stearns) Chase. He attended Lamoille Union High School in Hyde Park.
On Feb. 13, 1988, he married Susan Jane Byrne in Eden. They lived all of their married life in Johnson.
In his earlier years, Scott worked as a farmhand and for Farrell Distributors. Later, he worked as a heating technician for several local businesses including Morrisville Hardware, C.H. Stearns and Suburban Propane, all in Lamoille County. He owned S & S Chase Company in Johnson. He enjoyed computers, family gatherings, fishing and motorcycling.
Survivors include his mother, Leone Lanphear of Hyde Park; his loving wife, Susan B. Chase of Johnson; two daughters, Autumn Rudolph of Dallas, Texas, and Alia Chase of Wylie, Texas; two sons, Scott Langlois and his wife, Ila, of Eden, and Devon Chase of San Antonio, Texas; brother, Kelly Chase of Elmore; sister, Lisa Chase of Hyde Park; six grandchildren; three aunts and one uncle; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
To honor his request, all services will be at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcomed at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
