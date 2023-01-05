Sarah Jane Bousquet, 68, of Greensboro, died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
She was born Oct. 12, 1954, in Hardwick, the daughter of the late Arthur R. and Marilyn (Weeks) Hill. Sarah grew up in Greensboro on the family dairy farm with her four siblings. She attended Greensboro public schools and graduated from Hazen Union School in Hardwick in the Class of 1972.
Sarah was a very hardworking, dedicated caregiver. In her earlier years, she worked at the Greensboro Nursing Home. Later, she was employed by Caledonia Home Health and Hospice for the remainder of her working years.
Sarah first married Dennis Bellavance. He died and she later married Robert Lawrence Bousquet Jr., who also predeceased her.
She enjoyed music, traveling and just being outdoors. She loved animals, especially her cat and dog.
Survivors include two children, Hannah Bellavance of East Hardwick and Seth Bellavance of Hardwick; three stepchildren, Robert L. Bousquet III and his wife, Jillian Campbell of Glover, Thomas Bousquet and his wife, Ayla of Morrisville, and Selina Thomsen and her husband, Kai of Templeton, Mass.; two grandchildren, Hunter Patten of East Hardwick and Brittany Patten of Walden; a great-granddaughter, Alaya Rose Vergera of Walden; three step-grandchildren; three siblings, Charles “Chuck” Hill and his wife, Mosie, Thomas Hill and his wife, Lori, and Susan Hill and her companion, Robert Perron, all of Greensboro; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and her two husbands, she was predeceased by a sister, Deborah Willey, and a niece, Peggy Holbrook.
All services will be scheduled in the spring at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 828, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.