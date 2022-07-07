Sarah Eleanor Dudley (Fleming) died the evening of Friday, May 6, 2022, after a long illness.
Sarah leaves behind her parents, Gary and Pam Dudley of Warrenton, Va., and North Hyde Park; her sister, Meghan Marsh of Warrenton; two daughters, Gretchen Eve Fleming of Charleston, W.Va., and Emma Anne Fleming of Parkersburg, W.Va.; aunts and uncles, Roy and Patty Schoolcraft of Wolcott, and Jack and Coleen Strong of Walden; great aunt, Gladys Cubit of Hyde Park; cousins, Michael (Phyllis) Dudley of Derby, Peter (Debby) Dudley or Ulster Park, N.Y., Rose (Cory) Barbour of Wolcott, Mark (Sandra) Lucia of Colchester, Claudia Lael Lucia of Avon, Mass., Chad Schoolcraft of Newport and Eric Schoolcraft of Hyde Park.
Sarah attended most of grade school at Hyde Park Elementary. Her middle school and high school years were spent in Warrenton. She then attended West Virginia Potomac Sate College in Keyser, W.Va. She later attended West Virginia University in Morgantown where she graduated with a teaching degree.
There will be a service for Sarah at the Belvidere Cemetery in the fall. Condolences may be sent to Gary Dudley, 218 Ferry St., North Hyde Park VT 05665.
