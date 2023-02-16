Sarah Ann Southall, 64, of Morrisville, died unexpectedly from a sudden illness at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was a beloved wife and life partner, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and a warm and selfless giver to anyone in need.
Sarah was born in Morrisville on Oct. 27, 1958, the daughter of Kenneth and Linda (Newton) Campbell. On May 7, 1994, she married the love of her life, Dr. Henry “Harry” Southall in Morrisville.
Sarah was in the 1976 graduating class of Peoples Academy where she was active in theater and chorus, was a class officer, and a Girls State member. Continuing her education at Champlain College, she graduated in 1978 with her degree in medical transcription. She began her career at Copley Hospital in Morrisville as a medical transcriptionist and then took a position with Neurological Associates of Vermont in Burlington where she served as the office manager for five years.
Returning to Morrisville to become office manager in the medical practice of her future husband, Dr. Henry Southall, she was an integral partner in the success of serving patients throughout the region. In conjunction with their practice, Sarah also worked as a transcriptionist for a number of physician practices throughout central Vermont.
Sarah loved being a mother and mentor, opening her home and her heart to young friends for day, night and second home visits of some length. She actively participated in school programs of music, stage, art, soccer and hockey. She served on the Lamoille Area Hockey Association and Peoples Academy hockey boards. For these reasons, she was an avid fundraiser and supporter. These personal relationships have continued to the present.
Sarah enjoyed such a wide variety of interests in her lifetime. She was most at home outdoors, taking great pride in maintaining her many acres of property, tending to her prodigious flower and vegetable gardens, as well as boating, canoeing, kayaking and camping.
She was an avid reader and photographer. She loved canning, pickling, making jams and she always made time to enjoy a good book and bask in the glory of her pool. Sarah loved to cook, bake and was the consummate maker of the best artichoke dip, all of which she enthusiastically shared with family and friends.
She and Harry enjoyed their annual trips to Cancun, Mexico, where she loved the artistry and culture of the area. A special part of Sarah’s life and heart was filled with the joy and company of animals, especially cats and dogs.
Sarah is loved and mourned by her husband of nearly 29 years, Dr. Henry Southall of Morrisville; their children, Greer Stiens and her husband, Damian of Fort Stewart, Ga., and Holden Southall of Johnson; her parents, Ken and Linda Campbell of Johnson and Bushnell, Fla.; her sisters, Terri Palermo and her husband, Chris of Morrisville, Karen Hussey and her husband, Kevin of South Hero, Lori Renaud and her husband, Paul of Hardwick, and Heather Campbell and her fiancé, Robert Rushford of Richmond; her brother, Craig Campbell of Morrisville; five nieces, seven nephews, two great-nieces and seven great-nephews; her aunts, Sukay Campbell of Morrisville, Paula Campbell of Jericho, and Mary Redmond of East Montpelier; and her constant companion and canine best friend, Floki.
Sarah was predeceased by three uncles, Ralph Campbell, Malcom “Mac” Campbell and Paul Redmond; her paternal grandparents, James and Winona Campbell; and her maternal grandparents, Robert and Helen Newton.
A service celebrating the life of Sarah Ann Southall will be held at the United Community Church of Morrisville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow in the church dining room. The family requests that those attending the service please wear a mask.
The Morrisville After School Program was near and dear to Sarah’s heart. Instead of floral gifts, please consider memorial gifts to MASP, PO Box 858, Morrisville VT 05661, or to the charity of one’s choice.
