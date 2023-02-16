Sarah Ann Southall

Sarah Ann Southall

Sarah Ann Southall, 64, of Morrisville, died unexpectedly from a sudden illness at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was a beloved wife and life partner, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and a warm and selfless giver to anyone in need.

Sarah was born in Morrisville on Oct. 27, 1958, the daughter of Kenneth and Linda (Newton) Campbell. On May 7, 1994, she married the love of her life, Dr. Henry “Harry” Southall in Morrisville.

