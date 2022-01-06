Santo Faustino “Sonny” Tricomi, 93, of Hyde Park, died quietly at his home Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, surrounded by family and loved ones. Born in New York City on Jan. 16, 1928, to Joseph and Josephine Tricomi, Italian immigrants from Sicily.
Santo was predeceased by his parents; brother, Ernest; sisters, Angie and Pauline; son, Christopher Cafferky; and grandson, Dana “Buck” Draper.
Santo was a World War II era veteran having served in the Panama Canal Zone. He was a proud member of the Morrisville VFW.
Always up for new challenges, Sonny, being of Italian descent, married Christina Reen on Jan. 6, 1968, and entered an Irish family that now numbers some 252. Santo and Christina and their four children moved to Morrisville in 1971 and settled on what was the Rasetti Farm on Route 100 on the east side of town.
Accepting another challenge, after purchasing their farm Sonny went about the task of learning how to be a farmer after living his entire life in New York City. Needless to say, his big city wife and four city children — Peggy, Billy, Janie and Chris — were as deeply involved and as deeply unfamiliar with farm animals, tractors, haying and all that goes along with farming.
After much trial and error, they were buying calves at Hick’s Auction, milking cows, raising pigs and haying the “upper field.” Santo was employed at the Lowell asbestos mine until its closing and then joined IBM in Essex until his retirement.
Sonny was a self-taught photographer and photographed many family weddings and graduations. In his later years Sonny developed a passion for all things gardening and could always be seen out in the yard pulling weeds or planting flowers or mowing his lawn. His thirst for knowledge was never-ending.
Santo is survived by his wife of 54 years, Christina; daughter, Margaret Draper and her husband, Dana of Hyde Park; son Bill Cafferky and his wife, Mary of Berkeley Springs, W.V.; daughter, Jane ‘MJ” Draper and her husband, Darrell; grandchildren, Casey and Josh Dewey of Morrisville, Christina Callahan of Hyde Park, Ben Draper of Eden, KellyAnn Draper of Hyde Park, Dillan Cafferky of Wolcott, Alex, Sonny, Butch and Liam Cafferky of West Virginia, Dylan, Aly and Ethan Whipple of West Virginia, and Katie and Victor Vasquez of Fort Meade, Md.; great-grandchildren, Dezaray, Dalton, Dana, Rhyon, Brooklynn, Harley, Allaynnah, Kamdon, Brantley, Celbie, Attie and Kyndra; and literally hundreds of in-laws and outlaws.
Sonny has been interred at St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Hyde Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.