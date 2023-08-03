Sandra M. Machia

Sandra May “Sandy” Machia, 83, of Waterville, died peacefully at Copley Hospital in Morrisville on Friday, July 21, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born in Waterville on June 2, 1940, the daughter of the late Mervin and Natalie (Burt) Cutting.
She married Donald Machia on July 13, 1968. Sandy loved to go for rides with Donald, sitting in her chair watching the birds from the window and tending to her vegetable and flower gardens. But most of all she loved her family and all the time they had spent together. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Sandy is survived by her loving husband, Donald Machia; her four sons, Ricky, John and his wife, Stacey, David and wife, Elizabeth, and Jamie; two brothers, Daton and Duane; sister, Shirley and husband, Wendell; brother-in-law, Raymon; sister-in-law, Sandra; eight grandchildren, Bob and significant other, Ashley, Eric, Jeremy, Heather, Ashley, Patrick, Daniel and Jason; and three great-grandchildren, Aaron, Colby and Jace.
Per Sandy’s wishes there will be no visiting hours held. A graveside memorial service will be held in the family lot in Belvidere Cemetery on Aug. 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Sandy’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston VT 05495.
Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.