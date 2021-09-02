Sandra L. ‘Sandy’ Rivers

Sandra Lynn “Sandy” Rivers, 51, of Walden, died in the comfort of her home, with family at her side.
She was born Feb. 17, 1970, in Berlin, the eldest of three daughters born to Richard A. and Elizabeth C. (Rowell) Paton. She attended Woodbury public schools and graduated from Hazen Union School, Class of 1988. Sandy continued her education at Lyndon State College in Lyndonville.
In 1995, Sandy married Douglas Roy Rivers at the United Church of Hardwick.
She was first employed at Tap & Die in Lyndonville. Later, she worked as a paraeducator at both Twinfield Union School in Plainfield and Walden Elementary School.
She was a member of the Family Readiness Program for the Vermont Army National Guard in Lyndonville. Sandy enjoyed baking, crafts, dancing, vacations, concerts, but most of all, she enjoyed time with her family. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a very kind, loving lady who dedicated her life to caring for her family, children and foster children.
Survivors include her father, Richard Paton of Woodbury; her husband, Douglas Rivers of Walden; two children, Kevin Rivers, Kayla Rivers and granddaughter, Aaliyah Rivers, all of Walden; two sisters and their spouses, Gloria and Shawn Mercier and their three children of Greensboro, and Pam and Greg Allen and their two children of Hardwick; and many more aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sandy was predeceased by her mother, Elizabeth Paton.
Visiting hours will be held 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. Masks will be required indoors.
A celebration to honor Sandra’s life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Walden Recreation Field, Noyestar Road, Walden.
Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick, is assisting family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
