Sandra E. Albright

Sandra Edwards Albright of Jeffersonville, 75, died on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, after a brief illness.

She leaves her daughter, Meghan Albright Diekmeyer and husband, Erik Diekmeyer of Columbus, Ohio; son, Hugh Albright of Jeffersonville; grandchildren, Emma and Ashton Albright; sister, Bonnie Adams; niece, Ashley Adams; her loyal German shepherd Mila; and numerous cousins and many dear friends.

