Sandra E. Albright

Sandra Edwards Albright of Jeffersonville, 75, died on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, after a brief illness.
She leaves her daughter, Meghan Albright Diekmeyer and husband, Erik Diekmeyer of Columbus, Ohio; son, Hugh Albright of Jeffersonville; grandchildren, Emma and Ashton Albright; sister, Bonnie Adams; niece, Ashley Adams; her loyal German shepherd Mila; and numerous cousins and many dear friends.
Sandy was predeceased by her parents, Ashton and Evelynne (Boesch) Edwards; and her loving husband, David Bruce Albright who died on Aug 23, 2021.
She graduated as the valedictorian of Cambridge High School’s Class of 1966 and later earned her master’s degree in clinical psychology.
In 1967 Sandy and David eloped in New Hampshire prior to David’s deployment to Vietnam from 1968-1969. They enjoyed a 54-year marriage before David died.
Sandy was the proprietor of Brewster River Gristmill and Maybyn’s by the River restaurant, both located in Jeffersonville. She was a partner in L.O. Balls Woodsplitters and Albright welding alongside David for several decades.
Recently, Sandy proudly started a widow’s group, and she was on the Lamoille County Planning Commission and the town of Cambridge Cemetery Committee.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at A. W. Rich Funeral Home in Fairfax from 5-7 p.m.
Family and friends are encouraged to attend a burial service and memorial at the South Cambridge Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life with memories to be shared of Sandy’s life at Family Table Restaurant in Jeffersonville from 2-3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Sandy’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 75 Talcott Rd, Suite 40, Williston, VT 05495 (alz.org/vermont/about_us).
Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
