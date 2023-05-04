Sandra Camley

Sandra J. Camley, 81, of Morrisville, died on Friday, April 28, 2023, peacefully at home with her loving family by her side.
Sandra J. Camley, 81, of Morrisville, died on Friday, April 28, 2023, peacefully at home with her loving family by her side.
Sandra was born on July 8, 1941, in Morrisville, the daughter of Leroy and Natalie (Deuso) Tanner.
She married the love of her life, Phillip Camley who unfortunately predeceased her in 2016.
Sandra was an avid bowler and knick-knack collector. She was described as a hard worker, dedicating her life to helping others. She spent most of her career at Copley Hospital, but when her family needed her, she took time off to be a caregiver.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Mitchell of Winslow, Maine; brother, Sanford Tanner of Hartsville, S.C., grandchild, Matthew Carpenter of Morrisville and his partner, Linda; great-grandchildren, T.J Miller of Morrisville and Alexis Marie of the Northeast Kingdom; and sisters-in-law, Shirley-McNaulty of Florida and Barbara Allen Edwards of Tennessee.
She was predeceased by her spouse, Phillip Camley; parents; Leroy and Natalie Tanner; and son, Baine Camley.
A committal service will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville beginning at 11 a.m.
For online condolences, please visit minorfh.com.
