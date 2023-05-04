Sandra Camley

Sandra Camley

Sandra J. Camley, 81, of Morrisville, died on Friday, April 28, 2023, peacefully at home with her loving family by her side.

Sandra was born on July 8, 1941, in Morrisville, the daughter of Leroy and Natalie (Deuso) Tanner.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.