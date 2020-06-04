Samuel G. Stokes, 61, of Morrisville died May 16, 2020 at Copley Hospital. Sam was well known for his generosity, friendly nature and love of music.
He was born in New Haven, Conn., May 13, 1959, son of Evangeline L. Stokes and the Rev. Marion F. Stokes Sr.
Sam was known and loved by people from many areas throughout the country — a testament to the fact that he always made friends wherever he traveled. Sam was an avid musician who widely shared his love and knowledge of music. For instance, it was pure joy to hear how he had advanced a sixth-grader’s appreciation and love for music.
Sam loved to learn music from others, to teach music to others, or have a jam session with others. Sam also liked electronics and had a very good understanding of computers. Quite often he shared these skills to the aid of many.
The graceful way Sam conducted himself in the face of dire health challenges provided an example of bravery, kindness, love and endurance. Samuel lived and demonstrated a trustingly calm, loving, elevated and generous spirit to all who cared for him.
Samuel especially loved time spent with his dog Samantha.
His father died earlier.
Survivors include his mother, Evangeline L. Stokes of Morrisville, Pa.; two older brothers, Marion F. Stokes Jr. of Sheffield, Mass., and Janus A. Stokes of Morrisville, Vt.; a younger sister, Grace Stokes of Morrisville, Pa.; and his younger brother, Robert Stokes of Trenton, N.J. In the Vermont area, Sam was uncle to Elijah Stokes, Aaron Stokes (and his wife Zoila), Crystal Stokes, and Moriah Stokes (her husband Vincent and their children Grace, Colton and Emelia, making him a grand-uncle).
The family will hold a private celebration of Sam’s life at a later date. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, any local celebration of Sam’s life will be announced later.
Donations in Sam’s memory would be appreciated to North Country Animal League, Meals on Wheels of Lamoille County, Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, and or to any local musical arts foundation.
