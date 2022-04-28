A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Sally Suzzette Fontaine, who died January 13, 2022.
The Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardwick. Burial will immediately follow in the family lot in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick.
Arrangements are in the care Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.