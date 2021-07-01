Ryan Willie Melton 31, of Newbury, died unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident on Friday, June 25, 2021. Ryan was born April 30, 1990, in Waukegan, Ill.
Ryan was the son of Terry Lee Melton Sr. and Merilee Jane Melton (Ryan). A tenacious boy, Ryan never shied away from a challenge and became infatuated with how all things worked from a young age. Great with his hands, if it had tires and a motor Ryan fixed it and rode it to the very edge of its limitations.
A wildly funny young man that coined phrases like “2020 boof,” the mimicking of the sound of a cold Corona top popping on New Year’s Day. It was hard not to love Ryan, as people drew to him, like a moth to a flame. It didn’t matter if you knew him for five minutes or five years, Ryan left a mark on your life that will never fade.
Ryan had a spice for life few have ever tasted and knew a freedom most could only dream of. He was a fiercely passionate and loyal man who put family above all else.
Ryan is survived by his two children, Conner and Kylee Melton, who he loved with every fiber of his being, and their mother, his loving girlfriend of 11 years, Chantel Harris, who he knew his family would never be whole without.
Ryan is also survived by his mother, Merilee; his siblings, Joy, Jesse, Jacquelyn, Terry, Cessilee, Adam and Wilma; aunts and uncles, Leslie, Cindy, Nick and Gayle; nieces and nephews, Ruben, Karina, Daniel, Marc, Jesse Jr., Nikki, Alex, Nicholas, Jocelyn, Jonathan, Jordan and AJ; and his countless cousins — you know who you are and he loved you deeply.
A truly grateful thank you to cousin Eric and his wife, Melanie Colson, and family for everything they’ve done; Ryan loved you dearly as do we. A shout out to my sister Jackie’s husband, Arturo Sanchez. He and Ryan saw each other and knew one another the way they know themselves.
Ryan was predeceased by his grandfather, Orville Ryan; grandmother, Leona Ruff; Nana Wilma “Willie” Melton; grandfather, Jim Melton; uncles, Jerry and Eric Jr.; aunts, Patty and Peggy; niece, Rogelia; and cousins, Jimmy, April, Kaitlyn, Jaylyn and Catalya.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 5:30-7 p.m., Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Woodsville, 1 Birch St. Woodsville, N.H.
A funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home with interment to follow at the New Oxbow Cemetery in Newbury.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, visit rickerfh.com.
