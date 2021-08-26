Ruth Marie Silver, 77, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at the Greensboro Nursing Home.
She was born on Aug. 27, 1943, to Clifford and Ethel (Calkins) Gates. Ruth had eight siblings: Dorothy, Elizabeth, Clifford, Arthur, Louis, Rita, Catherine and Harold.
Ruth married Donald Ferland of Morrisville in 1962 but later divorced after 27 years of marriage. They started a family right away, which led to 18 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren, who adored their Grammy/GG.
Later, Ruth remarried a loving man, Gary Silver (Grandpa Gary). They made a wonderful life together adoring and spoiling their grandchildren. Gary died in 2007.
Ruth leaves behind her significant other, Ted Poulin, who loved and cared for her until the end; her family will forever be grateful to him.
She also leaves behind her children and their respective families: daughter, Lori (Dennis) Demers of East Hardwick and their children, Jesse Demers of Hardwick (Maria Michaud), Tyler and Michelle Demers of Greensboro and their children, Jeter, Blair and Ivy, Christopher and Dennise Williams of Hardwick and their children, Ryker, Harper and new baby arriving January 2022, Nicholas Demers of Hardwick, and Daniel and Emily Michaud of Greensboro and their children Natalie, Talon, Deegan and Emerson; son, Louis Ferland of East Hardwick and his children, Daniel of Norway, and Katlyn Ferland of Oregon, and her children, Octavia and new arrival in October 2021; daughter, Donna Ferland of Hardwick and her children, Jason Ferland, Ryan Ferland, Angel and Peter Chernovetz of Greensboro and their children, Summer, Ali and Scarlet, and Faith Laroque and Seth of Hardwick; son, Steven and Lisa Ferland of Hardwick and their children, Amber and Bryant Pierce of Morrisville and children, Taylor, Alex and Ember, Alesha Ferland and Chris of Springfield and their children, Emilyn, Grace and Blake; daughter, Catherine and Rocky Richard of Walden and their children, Anthony Stacey and Jill of Northfield and their children, Charlotte and Liam, Dominic Stacey and Ashley of Barre and their sons, Miles and Zachary Stacey of Walden; son, Clifford and Dawn Ferland of Wheelock and their children, Orion and Ricky; her sister, Rita of New York; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruth was predeceased by her siblings, Dorothy, Elizabeth, Clifford, Arthur, Louis, Catherine and Harold; her late husband, Gary Silver; son-in-law, Dennis Demers; granddaughter, Maria; and two grandsons, Jason and Ryan.
There will be a graveside service Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick. A meal will follow at Lori’s house.
The family wishes to thank the Greensboro Nursing Home and staff, especially Diane Mitchell and Heidi Richard.
Donations in Ruth’s memory may be made to the Greensboro Nursing Home, 47 Maggies Pond Road, Greensboro VT 05841.
Memories and condolences may be conveyed to Ruth’s family at dgfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.