Ruth Ann Chaves, 63, of East Hardwick, loving wife, mother and grandmother, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in the comfort of her home with family at her side, following a lingering illness.
She was born March 19, 1958, in Exeter, N.H., the daughter of the late Charles T. and Elizabeth Ann (Stafford) Wilson. Ruth graduated from Valley Forge Christian College in Phoenix, Pa.
On Aug. 9, 1980, she married Ernest James Chaves in Brockton, Mass. In her earlier years, she stayed at home to raise her young children and was a caregiver to many children. Ruth and Ernest eventually adopted several of these children to love and share their lives.
She enjoyed teaching Christian music and Bible study. Ruth was a people person and enjoyed being the wife of a pastor. She was happy and shared the joys of her very large family. She will be remembered for her smile, her willingness to help others and her compassion for children and the elderly.
She was a member of the New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg.
Survivors include her husband, Ernest J. Chaves of East Hardwick; 12 children, Josiah Chaves of Cumming, Ga., Joel Chaves of Montpelier, Daniel Chaves of Brooklyn, N.Y., Gabriel Chaves of Montpelier, LaMercie Marsh od Fort Hood, Texas, Lydia Chaves of Winooski, Katrina Chaves of Hardwick, Andrew Chaves of Newport News, Va., and Karmellah Chaves, Philip Chaves, Jonathan Chaves and Zebadiah Chaves, all of East Hardwick; two grandchildren; her siblings: a half-brother, Don Wilson of Massachusetts, Rei Wilson of Florida, a foster brother, David Velush of Hardwick, Beverly Stokem of Florida and Rebecca Cassidy of Glover; aunts, uncles, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by a sister, Rachel Colgan.
A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at noon, on Saturday Feb. 12, 2022, at the New Hope Bible Church, 1145 VT RT 14, in Irasburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made online to tscorphans.org/donate.
Northern Vermont Funeral Service is assisting family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.