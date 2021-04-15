Rudolph R. Ziegler, 95, of Morrisville, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021. He was born Jan. 24, 1926, in Camp Woods, (Ossining), N.Y., the son of John “Hans” Ziegler and Eleanora (Wirth) Ziegler.
He worked in the railroad industry for 45 years, which included employment with New York Central System, Penn Central, Consolidated Rail (Conrail) and Metro North.
Rudolph enjoyed traveling, fishing and food.
He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara; his parents; and his older brother, John Carl.
Rudolph is survived by three children and nine grandchildren.
Interment was in Croton, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to Justice for Dogs, P.O. Box 1014, Wolcott VT 05680, or ASPCA of Westchester, 590 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.