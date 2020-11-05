Roy Dean Jones, 67, of Wolcott, died on Monday, July 20, 2020, following a long battle with heart disease.
Roy was a retired veteran with 22 years service in the Army National Guard. He served in Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
He leaves behind his wife, Debra L. (McArthur) Jones; his son, Jered of Florida; his daughter, Monica Merchant Johnson and friend, Collin. Roy also leaves behind his six grandchildren, Dean Jones and wife, Nichole, Brandon Jones, Blake Jones, Kristen Moore and husband, Joe, Amber and husband, Ben, and Leighanne and husband, Max; as well as five great-grandchildren, Lonna, Madilyn, Christopher, Abigale and Marshall.
He is also survived by his three sisters, Beth, Lois and Shirley; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Roy is now reunited with his parents, Doris and Ray Lanphear, Gerald Jones, and his beloved son-in-law, Chris Merchant, who died in Iraq in 2006.
Arrangements are in care of the des Groseilliers Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. at Taylor Cemetery, Wolcott.
Convey memories and condolences at dgfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.