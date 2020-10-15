Roy A. Barry Sr. 72, of Hyde Park, died Sept. 22, 2020, at Copley Hospital with his family by his side. He was born Sept. 8, 1948, in Jeffersonville, the son of Rolla William Barry Sr. and Nettie Mabel Tanner.
He married Barbara Maxfield on Oct. 19, 1996.
Roy worked in construction and was a steelworker, fabricator and a logger. Roy could do anything he put his mind to. He had a very strong work ethic and paid great attention to detail.
Roy loved his family and was a true friend to many. He loved the woods and would spend much of his time in the woods with his brothers, Donald and Richard.
Roy leaves behind his wife, Barb Barry, and children, Phillip Adams, Roy Barry Jr. and Tammy Judkins and their mother, Rose Barry; step-children, Ray Lamare III and Amanda Lamare Droney; his siblings, Rolla Barry of Hyde Park and Richard Barry and wife, Claudette; sisters, Nelda Bennett of Eden, and Joyce Messier and husband, Larry, of Milton.
He is also survived by many special children, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins and extended family, including Mark and Bridget and Matty Rowen, Paige, Mario and Mario Jr. Camillini, and Barb O’Hern.
He was predeceased by siblings, Lloyd, Kenneth, Ralph, Donald and Mary Barry, Mildred Wescom and Wanda Lanpher; and also by Roger Lamare and Rickey Lamare.
If he was your friend he was your true friend for life.
No public services are planned at this time and a private family service and interment will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
