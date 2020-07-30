Roxana R. “Roxie” Phillips, 70, of North Troy died July 24, 2020, in Newport.
She was born in Morrisville Dec. 21, 1949, daughter of Joseph and Jeannette (Darling) Germain.
On Aug. 4, 1964, she married Raymond Phillips. He died Aug. 29, 2015.
Roxana loved spending time with her family, crocheting and genealogy.
Survivors include her children, Raymond Phillips and wife Ann of North Troy, Melody Phillips of Barre, Francine Phillips of Derby and Timothy Phillips of North Troy; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and her sisters Mary and Katherine.
Her brothers Art and Richard Germain died earlier.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 30, at 11 a.m. at Mountainview Cemetery in Lowell, with the Rev. David Dizazzo officiating. Contributions in Roxana’s memory may be made to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, VT 05855.
Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences: curtis-britch.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.