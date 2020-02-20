Rose M. Rabtoy Dalley, 64, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Burlington Health & Rehab Center in Burlington. She was born March 7, 1955 in Windsor, the daughter of Hollis and Carrie Richardson Rabtoy.
She married Thomas Dalley on Nov. 18, 1989 in Montpelier.
Rose was a 1974 graduate of the Perkins School for the Blind. She was a homemaker and enjoyed knitting and was an avid reader. Rose was a devout Red Sox fan and enjoyed following the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry.
Chief among everything was her loving family. Through her years of health difficulties Rose never complained about her health.
She is survived by her husband of over 30 years, Thomas Dalley; their children, Kelly Covery and husband, Ian of Marshfield, and Louise Dalley and boyfriend, Jeff of Farmington, N.H.; granddaughter, Madalyn; her siblings, Norman Rabtoy and wife, Sharon of Hyde Park, and Hattie Thresher and husband, Allen of Peacham; nieces and nephews, Tina Salls of Barre, Beth Cleveland of Hyde Park, Lisa Johnson and husband, Karl of Lyndonville, Allen Thresher, Jr. and wife, Debra of W. Barnett, and Hollis Thresher and wife, Angela of Holland.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a niece, Carrie Thresher.
A graveside service will be held at a later time at the Ascutney Cemetery in Windsor, Vt.
