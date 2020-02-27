Ronald Smith, 73, of Wolcott died peacefully on Feb. 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after briefly being diagnosed with metastatic cancer.
He will be remembered fondly by anyone lucky enough to have met him. He was a husband, a father, a brother, a friend and a storyteller who loved to spend time outdoors — a man among men.
Ron was born on June 19, 1946, in Malone, N.Y. He was raised in Morrisville, graduated from Peoples Academy in 1966, then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in Vietnam. He was fiercely proud of his country and his time in the military.
After he served, Ron spent his career working at IBM and the talc mill in Johnson, and driving a milk truck.
Survivors include three daughters, Angelique Smith of Jericho, Margo Smith of South Burlington, and Erin Driscoll and her husband, Patrick Driscoll, and their daughters, Zooey and Norah, all of Leeds, Maine; and his brothers, David Smith and John Smith, and their families.
His wife, Maxine Smith, died earlier, as did his mother, Freida Jordan, and his father, Earl Smith.
Friends may call Saturday, Feb. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Morrisville VFW, 28 VFW St., Morrisville, VT 05661. To send online condolences: faithfh.net.