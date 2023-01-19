Ronald Howard Deuso

Ronald “Ron” H. Deuso, 74, a former longtime resident of Bristol, N.H., died suddenly at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
He was born in Morrisville on March 8, 1948, the son of Howard and Leah (Pronto) Deuso.
Prior to moving to New Hampshire, Ron worked at Bucks Furniture in Wolcott and PH Edwards in Hyde Park. Subsequently, Ron worked for Grevior’s Furniture in Franklin, N.H., for several years and then Bob’s Furniture in Manchester, N.H., which he retired from in 2017.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW Post 7779 in Hyde Park.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching his favorite local teams, including the Bruins and Red Sox, and was an avid New York Giants fan, listening to classic rock and watching “M.A.S.H.” He also liked playing golf and was able to take a trip each year with his son to North Carolina.
His greatest love though was spending time with his family.
Ron was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Jodie L. LaMare; and his sister, Evelyn Doyon and her husband, Marcel.
His surviving family includes his wife of 36 years, Connie L. (Taft) Deuso of Belmont; his four daughters, Tina A. Teale and her husband, Malcolm of Hyde Park, Raemarie A. Pecor of Wolcott, Nicole L. Deuso of Barre, and Danielle N. Carroll (Deuso) and her husband, Corey of Gilford; his son, Howard A. Deuso and his wife, Charlene of Bristol; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandsons; two brothers, Richard “Dick” Deuso and his wife, Louise of Stowe, and Larry Deuso and his wife, Melania of Barre; and several nieces and nephews.
According to Ron’s wishes there will not be any calling hours or funeral service held at this time. A celebration of his life and burial in Homeland Cemetery in Bristol, N.H., will be held in the spring.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the Lakes Region Visting Nurses Association, the Concord Hospital Post Anesthesia Care Unit and the Belmont and Bristol Fire and Rescue for everything they did for Ron.
The Smart Memorial Home in Tilton, N.H., is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information or to leave the family an online condolence, go to smartmemorialhome.com.
