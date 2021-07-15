Ronald “Ron” Curtiss, 84, died Sunday, June 27, at the Craftsbury Community Care Center in Craftsbury.
Ron was born on March 30, 1937, in Waterbury, Conn., to Percy Edmond and Germaine (Crochetiere) Curtiss. He grew up in Cheshire, Conn., where he worked for many years for the First National Grocery Store. He then worked for the state of Connecticut and Cheshire Academy in their custodial divisions.
Ron was an active member of the Cheshire Historical Society prior to his move to Vermont to marry the love of his life, his little sweetheart, Ruthie, and to be a part of the lives of her sons, Jim, Tony and Andy.
Ron retired and married Ruthie on Oct. 6, 1984, and they moved into the house he built in Albany. They lived there until 2015 when they both moved into the care center. He loved collecting antiques, doing puzzles and helping with sugaring season at The Jones Farm. He was the best grandpa and loved being a part of the family.
Ron is survived by his stepsons, Jim Jones and his wife, Annette, of Craftsbury, Tony Jones and former wife, Rebecca Tatel, of Craftsbury, and Andy Jones and his wife, Penny, of Elmore; his grandchildren, Nicole, Logan, Emily, Alysha, Kaitlyn and Olivia; three great grandchildren; as well as several first cousins in Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey and South Carolina.
He was predeceased by his parents and his wife Ruth Curtiss.
In lieu of flowers, Ron had requested that donations be made to either the Craftsbury Community Care Center or The United Church of Craftsbury.
