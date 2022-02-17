Romain Armond Godin, 87, of Brooksville, Fla., and Hyde Park, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Northbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center due to dementia and complications from surgery. He was born May 8, 1934, in Stowe, and was the fourth son of Theophile and Annette (Bouchard) Godin. When it was time to go to school, he spoke only French, but it didn’t take long for him to learn English being in a one-room schoolhouse.
After that he attended school in Waterbury Center and Hyde Park. Romain entered the U.S. Army on Dec. 1, 1954, and served his country in South America where he was awarded a Good Conduct Medal as Specialist Third Class, 17th Ordnance Co, Fort Clayton, Canal Zone. While serving he received his GED. He was honorably discharged on Dec 31, 1962.
On July 16, 1960, he and Brenda Parker were united in marriage in Morrisville. Settling in Hyde Park, they purchased land on the Centerville Road and built their dream home. Romain loved being outdoors, gardening and keeping his lawns magnificent. He spent over 30 years on heavy construction working for several local contractors building roads, ponds and golf courses, doing anything that involved moving earth.
He also worked winters at the Mt. Mansfield Co. in Stowe as trail master for 13 years and several years at Palisades Landfill in Moretown as manager. Romain had several nicknames, Rommee and Dad by his fellow co-workers, Uncle Main and Papa Cookie by nieces and nephews.
Some knew him as Mother Nature’s Son for his keen eye in creating beautiful site work on a pond or a new lawn. His work could be seen throughout Vermont. Due to health conditions, he decided it was time to take a trip to Florida, and he found a place he wanted to retire to and take up golf.
He and Brenda became snowbirds, camping, playing golf and meeting people at Apple Island, South Hero, for the next 16 years until it was too much to have two places to call home.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Brenda; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Randy Grandfield of Barre; granddaughter, Jennifer Grandfield of Waterbury; grandson, Ryan Grandfield of East Montpelier; his special little ones, great-grandchildren Brantley, Bayleigh and Hunter; brothers, Adelard of Camden, Tenn., and Michael (Josie) of Tucson, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Barbara Godin of Johnson; brother-in-law, Leonard Westerover of St. Albans; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Romain was predeceased by his brothers, Richard and Jean; and sisters, Jeannine, Frankie and Patsy.
Arrangements are being made at the convenience of the family to have a memorial service later at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America or hospice.
