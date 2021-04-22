Rolla B. Barry

Rolla Burdett Barry, 97, of Hyde Park, died peacefully at Copley Hospital in Morrisville on April 13, 2021.
He was born Aug. 12, 1923, in Belvidere, one of 12 children born to the late Rolla W. and Nettie (Tanner) Barry.
He attended Johnson public schools.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during WW11. He served his country in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater and was honorably discharged on Nov. 18, 1945.
He married Gloria Frances Lafountain, and together they raised two sons.
Rolla was employed by Green Mountain Power for several years. He owned and operated a hardware store in Jeffersonville. He worked for Emery Waterhouse Co., in Portland, Maine, and Carter Hardware in Winooski. Until he retired, he was employed by Parker & Stearns. Later, to pass the time, he drove for Rural Community Transportation.
Rolla was a member of the Masonic order. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering and making lighthouses out of cement and wood.
Survivors include two sons, Thomas Barry and Rolla W. Barry (Barbara), both of Waterville; three siblings, Richard Barry of Hyde Park, Nelda Bennet of Eden Mills and Joyce Messier of Milton; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by eight siblings, Roy, Donald, Kenneth, Lloyd, Ralph, Wanda Lanpher, Mildred Wescom and Elizabeth Barry.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in the Belvidere Cemetery in Belvidere.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
The Barry family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff of Copley Hospital for the kindness and compassion shown to their father during his final days.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb. Online condolences are welcomed at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
