Graveside services for Rolla Burdett Barry, who died April 13, 2021, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in the family lot at the Belvidere Cemetery in Belvidere.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb, Hardwick.
