Rolande Fournier Houle of Williston died peacefully in her home surrounded by her beloved family on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. She celebrated her 101st birthday Jan. 7 with several close family members and an online video party in her honor.
Rolande was born Jan. 7, 1920, in Garthby, Quebec, Canada to Marie Louise Vachon Fournier and Emile Fournier. She moved to Johnson with her family at the age of 7 and entered school without knowledge of the English language, but she quickly learned through classmates and cousins. This attitude of resilience and confidence would continue to be demonstrated throughout her life.
Rolande attended high school at Sacred Heart Convent in Newport, where she learned to play piano and later served as church organist.
Rolande grew up on a dairy farm with her three siblings and expressed pride in her ability to help with farm chores alongside her brother, Gabriel, as well as tending to household chores.
Rolande always described herself as “a healthy farm girl,” strong and able to do anything.
Rolande married Gerard Fournier on May 31, 1941, and together they built a successful dairy farm in Morristown and raised five children. Rolande was proud of her role as a mother and farm wife and loved caring for her home and children. She enjoyed helping with haying, driving tractors, gathering water in town during droughts and other farm tasks.
Rolande was a creator and had a gift to see the natural beauty in the world. She tended a large vegetable garden that would feed her family during winter, as well as extensive flower gardens. She was an excellent cook and there was often pie or cobbler with berries she picked around the farm. Each year she filled basement shelves with canned fruits and pickles and froze the garden produce and claimed she only had to “shop for flour and sugar” during the winter.
She was an accomplished seamstress and there was nothing she couldn’t make with cloth, thread or yarn. She created her children’s clothing, often making her own pattern and repurposing outgrown clothing into a new outfit for a younger child. Her creations over the years included a wedding dress, baptism gowns for her grandchildren and countless pairs of knitted items for three generations of her family.
Rolande loved fashion and was known for matching her outfits, especially her hats. When her children were grown, Rolande was recruited by Phyllis Houle to work at Fashions and Fabrics in Morrisville. She loved helping women look their best and was an asset in the sewing and drapery department.
She was a woman of strong faith and loved attending church services, teaching catechism classes, helping at church suppers and later assisting with communion. She was known for “lighting her candle with a prayer” to keep the rain off the hayfields until the last load was in the barn — her faith never failed to amaze her family.
Gerard died in 1985 and Rolande continued living at the farm until she married Germain “Jim” Houle in 1989 and moved to Las Vegas. She loved the excitement of living in Las Vegas and its contrast to life on a small Vermont dairy farm, though she admittedly loved both and enjoyed making new memories when family visited.
Following Jim’s death, Rolande returned to Vermont and settled at Whitney Hill Homestead in Williston where she remained independent and active. She drove neighbors to church and shopping, tended a small garden, loved bingo nights, took up oil painting, and continued to sew and knit for others. Regular weekly dinners with her son, Armand, and his fiancé, Lesley, was a memorable event with each taking a turn with a new recipe that they shared on social media for family and friends.
Rolande lived her life with faith and told her family, “You can’t do anything about the past or the future and worrying doesn’t make you feel better, so why bother.” She displayed a quick wit and competitive spirit and maintained a delightful sense of humor, which she shared freely. She continued to be an avid reader right to the end.
Rolande’s happy spirit and long, healthy life seem attributed to being happy with what you have, forgiving and believing in the goodness of others, having no regrets, not worrying about tomorrow, having fun, along with a deep faith in God, and pouring a glass of wine with dinner.
Rolande was preceded in death by her parents, Marie and Emile Fournier; first husband, Gerard Fournier; second husband, Germain Houle; sisters, Beatrice Desjardin and Pauline “Polly” Cote; and brother, Gabriel Fournier.
She is survived by her children, Marthe (Ray) Ayers, Marcel Fournier, Armand (Lesley) Fournier, Guy (Nancy) Fournier, Gisele (Lucius) Bridges; her beloved daughter in-law, Prudence Fournier; eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date with Rolande laid to rest in Mountain View Cemetery in Morristown.
Memorial donations may be made to hospice: UVM Health Network Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446 (uvmhomehealth.org/donations/make-an-online-donation).
Arrangements are in the care of Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, Burlington.
