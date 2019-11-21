Roland “Joe” Depot of Waterville died on Nov. 17, 2019, at The Manor in Morrisville surrounded by family.
Joe, the fourth son of Armand and Lucille (Bedard) Depot, was born at home on the family farm in Waterville. Because Joe couldn’t go to school, the farm became his daily activity, one that he loved to the end.
Joe was a kind and gentle man who loved all people His family feels so fortunate that Denise and Scott Herman and Richard and Ginny Moody were his long-time, loving caregivers. His support workers, Sally Loura, Laura Gale and Julie Moulton, were the reasons for Joe’s happy and active life. His case manager, Danielle Cote, was the best at advocating for Joe’s constant happiness.
Joe’s next love was music. The highlight of his week was the Thursday music jam at the Waterville Town Hall and the loving welcome he received from all who were there.
His parents died earlier, as did his sister Doris and his brothers Roger, Bob and Jerry.
Survivors include one brother, Eugene Depot of Waterville; one sister, Dolores (and Lauren) Tilton of Waterville; and a sister-in-law, Roseanne Depot of South Burlington. Joe was the special uncle to many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 11 a.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Morrisville. Burial will be at a later time at St. Thomas Cemetery in Underhill.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Special Olympics-Vermont, 16 Gregory Drive, Suite 2, South Burlington VT 05403 or at specialolympics.org/Vermont. Online condolences: faithfh.net.