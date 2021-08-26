Roger P. Allen

Roger Phillip Allen, 69, of Greensboro, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, with family at his bedside.
He was born May 9, 1952, in Hardwick, the son of the late John N. Allen and Vivian (Field) Allen. He attended Greensboro public schools and graduated from Hazen Union High School, Class of 1971.
He was first employed on his parent’s dairy farm in Greensboro for several years. Roger later worked for Ethan Allen Furniture Co. in Orleans, McFeeter’s General Store in East Hardwick and Willey’s Store in Greensboro, and later in Stowe at both the Stowehof Inn and as an inspector for Tubbs Snowshoes. He retired in 2004.
He was a member of the First Congregational Church in East Hardwick. He loved mowing lawns as a pasttime. Roger also enjoyed making wooden toys, his stamp collection and snowshoeing. Survivors include six siblings, Janice Carr of St. Albans, Frances Mayhew of Dunham, Quebec, Bernice McCarty of Lyndonville, Lucille Rainville of Franklin, Barbara Choquette of Lakeland, Fla., and David Allen of Greensboro; one aunt; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Fred Allen, in 2007.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the First Congregational Church of East Hardwick, P.O. Box 142, East Hardwick VT 05836.
Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick, is assisting family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.