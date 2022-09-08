Roger Lloyd Barry, 71, of Fairfax, died peacefully at University of Vermont Medical Center on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, after a long battle with Wilson’s Disease.
Roger was born Jan. 20, 1951, in Jeffersonville.
He is survived by his dear mother, Eunice Corse Barry, and was predeceased by his father, Lloyd Barry.
Roger was married to the love of his life, Martha (Hicks) Barry, for 46 years.
He is survived by Martha and their sons, Ronnie Barry of Rhode Island, Ryan Barry and his wife, Sarah and their two children, Xavier and Izola of Cambridge; daughter, Ashley Barry and her fiancée, Jon Cheney and their children, Addyson Cheney of Jeffersonville and Hailey Barry of Jacksonville, Fla. He will also be missed by his little dog Rosie.
Roger, a graduate of Lamoille Union High School, enjoyed working and was employed in a variety of ways to support his family. In his younger years he farmed and did carpentry. He owned two business and had his own construction consulting firm. In his later years he worked for the state of Vermont in Buildings and General Services and the Agency of Transportation.
He also served on the Hyde Park Selectboard and was a member of the local chapter of the Rotary Club. Roger was an avid bowler and golfer.
He enjoyed spending the last year with Martha in Florida golfing and spending time with his granddaughter Hailey, who is attending Jacksonville University. He also loved basketball and often attended Hailey’s games at Lamoille Union High School, proudly cheering her on.
Roger’s family would like to thank all the wonderful health care professionals who assisted him in coping with his illness. They wish to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jeanmarie Prunty of Copley Hospital for supporting all of them through the last years of his life.
