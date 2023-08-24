Roger J. Patoine

Roger Joseph Patoine, 59, died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Union House Nursing Home in Glover.
He was born May 10, 1964, in Haines, Alaska. He attended Hardwick Elementary and Hazen Union School. Roger earned his GED after dropping out of school. Prior to joining the U.S. Air Force, Roger worked as a logger and farmer. While in the Air Force, Roger was a heavy equipment operator.
In September 1982, he was involved in a car accident which resulted in traumatic brain injury and left him with many physical limitations. He lived at home with his parents for a few years, before moving to Copley House. He often could be seen around Morrisville in his wheelchair, cowboy hat and a cigarette.
He loved moving about Morrisville and many of the locals knew who he was. In 2016, he moved to Union House in Glover. He developed friendships and was cared for by a devoted and supportive staff.
Roger had quite the personality. He loved to tease the nurses and his siblings. He had the most beautiful smile and could be quite a charmer. Roger could also be very stubborn.
He knew his quality of life was not great, but he made the most of it. He was adamant about being as self-reliant and independent as he could be. He often said that he was going to eat what he wanted and smoke against doctors’ orders, as he believed that if it was time for him to go, then he was going to enjoy the things he wanted.
Roger enjoyed helping other residents and loved the banter between him and the staff at the Union House. He loved watching old western TV shows and movies as well as game shows. He loved playing bingo and cribbage.
He will be missed by his family, friends and the staff at Union House.
Survivors include his sisters, Joanne LeBlanc of Sun City, Ariz., and Sandy Taylor (Paul) of Stannard; nephew, Dana LeBlanc (Ellen) of Mesa, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Patty Morris; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, Fernand and Marguerite Patoine; brother, Mark Patoine; and brother-in-law, Paul Leblanc.
A private memorial service will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
