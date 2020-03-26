Roger Howard Coburn, 80, of Belvidere died unexpectedly on Friday, March 20, 2020.
He was born Oct. 8, 1939, son of Roger Philip and Ida Ellen (Machia) Coburn of Belvidere. He had fought and won two previous battles with cancer.
Roger was a devoted, loving, caring family man and friend who went above and beyond doing things for his family, friends and community. He was always ready to help anyone who needed it, even if people did not realize it was him coming to their aid. He also showed his love of his country by serving in the Army National Guard.
Roger enjoyed fishing in his children’s younger years. He would pack up the kids and head out bull pout fishing. He enjoyed, in his later years, deep sea fishing with his son-in-law Tom, grandsons Jordan, Jesse and Thomas, and great-grandchildren, as well as ice fishing with his nephews Austin Barup and Philip Miles. He was also an avid brook fisherman and would take off with his great-grandsons.
He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren so much that it seemed his pain would disappear whenever they were around. He loved to pick on them and his laughter was contagious. His other favorite pastime was gambling and playing “scratch” tickets.
Roger, in his later years, took it upon himself to take care of the headstones of his family members and friends at the Belvidere Cemetery. He also took over the task of caring for the Burroughs Cemetery in Newton Valley with the help of his daughter, Madonna, following the passing of his stepfather, Winford Tanner.
In addition to his wife and family, Roger’s other love was trucking. His trucker friends knew him as “The Flying Frenchman” or “Georgia Overdrive.” He drove for several outfits, with his last employer being Albert “Juney” Tobin and his son Doug. Roger’s time on the road took him throughout the Eastern United States and Canada, where he made friends at nearly every stop along the way. He thought the world of his trucker friends.
He also enjoyed sharing the trucking experience with his family, especially his son Roger, who was often the unhappy recipient of Roger’s “wet willies.”
It has been so hard to watch such a strong, caring and loving man’s health fail.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Sandra (Sheltra); his children, Hal Barup and wife Theresa, Barbara Barry and husband Bill, Tammy Robitaille, Susan Langlois and husband Tom, Madonna Coburn, Roger Coburn III and wife Karen, and daughter Lisa Coburn and fiancé Dave; his 17 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
His parents died earlier, as did his stepfather Winford Tanner; his sisters and their spouse; and his son-in-law, Robert Robitaille.
Roger’s family thanks Home Health, especially his nurse Stephanie, for their care, love and dedication. Donations in Roger’s memory to Home Health would be appreciated. His daughter Madonna was with him every day, always helping, just like her daddy.
At this time, the family must postpone services but will announce a celebration of life as soon as possible.