Roger Morton Haselton passed away in the company of his brother Reg C. and sister Anna Marie at UVM Medical Center, in Burlington, Vermont on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Two days prior, he had sustained life threatening injuries in a house fire at his residence on Brooklyn Street in Morrisville, Vermont, from which he was unable to recover.
Mr. Haselton was born December 26, 1950, in Jeffersonville, Vermont, the fourth son and child of Henry Lee Haselton and Julienne Floretta Coté Haselton.
Roger Haselton spent his childhood in Morrisville, Vermont and attended the local schools including People’s Academy. As a teen he participated in the Outward-Bound Colorado School, a program designed to help young people strengthen their character and aptitude for leadership by facing physical and mental challenges hiking in the Rocky Mountains.
A funeral for Roger Haselton will be held Monday, June 19, at 1 p.m., at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Randolph Center. He will be given full military honors and Rev. Paul Houd will officiate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.