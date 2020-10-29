Roger G. Doe, Sr., 86, of Morrisville, died peacefully at Copley Hospital on Oct. 24, 2020, with his wife, Lora, and daughter, Wanda, by his side. He was born on Sept. 16, 1934, in Montgomery, Vt., the son of the late Kenneth Doe and Doris (Mason) Doe.
He attended school in Montgomery and worked on the family farm. He later took a job with Atlas Plywood in Morrisville and worked there until his retirement at the age of 62. Atlas Plywood later became VT Precisions.
He met and married Lora (Pierce) Doe on Oct. 27, 1956, in Morrisville. They had three children, Mary Lee Doe, Roger Doe, Jr. and Wanda (Doe) Darrah. Mary Lee predeceased him in 1957.
He is survived by his spouse, Lora (Pierce) Doe of Morrisville; son, Roger Doe, Jr. of Morrisville; daughter, Wanda (Doe) Darrah and spouse, Timothy Darrah, of Morrisville; siblings, Shirley St. Cyr of Morrisville, Beverly Domina of Sheldon Springs, Ernestine Domina and spouse, Arnold, of Enosburg, Joyce Kinney of Berkshire, and Gary Doe and spouse, Lois, of Morrisville; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Raymond Doe and Larry Doe, both of Montgomery.
Roger had a big family full of love and laughter. He was willing to help anyone in need. He will be remembered as a man with a heart of gold. He was a wonderful husband and father.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment is at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661, or Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
