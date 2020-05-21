Roger Dillon, 61, of Bloomingdale, Ga., died May 11, 2020.
Roger had a way of letting everyone know he cared about them and many felt like he was a good person to just sit around and have a talk anytime.
He was a unique, independent free spirit who marched to his own drummer. Roger loved the outdoors and we have many fond memories of family gatherings in Vermont.
These last few years, he had the great joy of living in Georgia with his best friend and son, Jason, and his beautiful family, Tee, Jordan, Matthew and Jacob.
His parents, Raymond G. Dillon and Dorothy Regan Dillon, died earlier, as did his older brother and godfather, Raymond Dillon.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Tee Dillon of Bloomingdale; his grandsons, Jordan Dillon, Matthew Dillon and Jacob Dillon; his brothers, Bob (wife Corrine) Dillon of Hickory Creek, Texas, and Rick (wife Pat) Dillon of Napanoch, N.Y.; his sister, Marianne Barker of Lanoka Harbor, N.J.; and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Services will be private. Friends may sign the online register book at stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com.