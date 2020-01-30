Rogene S. Myott, 77, of Richmond died peacefully at home on Jan. 23, 2020.
She was born May 12, 1942, in Hanksville, Vt., daughter of Henry and Persis (Wheelock) Bedell.
She worked as a housekeeper for many years. Rogene enjoyed travelling throughout the state with her friend Nancy, visiting the many towns and stores and seeing the bridges of Vermont. She was a member of the 251 Club. She also enjoyed vacationing with her husband and family in Las Vegas.
Rogene is survived by her husband, Raymond Myott; her brothers, Bobby Bedell and Richard Bedell, both of Bristol, and her sisters, Ruth Manning of Randolph and Charlotte Little of Milton; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents and seven brothers and sisters died earlier.
Burial will be in the spring or summer at Plains Cemetery in Hyde Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to University of Vermont Home Health Network, Home Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To send online condolences: faithfh.net.