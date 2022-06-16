Rodney J. Mason, 60, of Johnson, died at 5:54 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 2, 1961, in Middlebury.
He was predeceased by his father, Jesse W. Mason, who died on Dec. 26, 2007.
Rodney is survived by his mother, Sandra L. Mason of Johnson; his children, Natasha Sweetser of Florida, Randi Adams of Stowe, and Rosie Mason of Belvidere; his granddaughter, Josea; and his siblings, Dan Mason of Cady Falls, John Mason of Barre, Linda Mason of Johnson, Cindy Mason of Hyde Park, Kristy Mason of New York, and Rose Tamburrino of New York.
Rodney loved hunting, fishing, gardening and animals of all kinds. He worked as a carpenter for many contractors in the Lamoille County area. He spent the last years of his life caring for his mother. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
His family will be holding a celebration of life in his honor and will share details when available.
