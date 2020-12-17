Roderick Dhu

After reaching 100 years of ripe living and successfully making more friends in more places than most people would know what to do with, Roderick “Duke” Dhu, died peacefully Dec. 10, 2020, in Greensboro.
Those who loved him will remember Duke for many things: his ability to fix absolutely anything, the pride he took maintaining his property and the flower gardens he and his wife Marion loved so much, his penchant for brandy, and the way he was able to keep a bucket hat from ever going out of style.
Born in 1920, Duke saw it all. He was always eager to tell a story and share a laugh, and his wit and humor were a trademark. Never the loud one, he was quick to turn up one corner of his mouth and smirk, while delivering the soft punch line that created belly laughs in the listener.
An accomplished machinist and builder, he was proud of the work he contributed to Pratt & Whitney, helping to create products that would eventually go into space. He was perhaps even more proud of the boat he built by hand, because Duke’s happy place was on the lake. Many a day was spent on or around the lakes of New England, fishing and floating, sharing stories and creating memories.
Though they never had children, Duke and his wife had many fur babies over the years. Most notably and precious to Duke was his cat Boots, who managed to survive 26 years of listening to the same stories. His loving heart was disproportionate to his small stature, and he gave the warmest hugs.
Those lucky enough to spend time with him were met with a person who was truly present and thoughtful, which is the best gift one can give: their time. Duke’s time on this earth may have ceased, but his memory lives on in the hearts of all those he touched.
On behalf of his family, we hope that Duke has inspired those he knew to be present for those you love, to laugh every chance you get, and to wear a bucket hat if that’s what you feel like wearing.
A private burial will be held in the spring. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be conveyed to the family at dgfunerals.com.
