Robin L. Gates

Robin Louise Gates, 60, of East Hardwick, died unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at her home in East Hardwick.
She was born July 11, 1961, in Morrisville, the daughter of Louis J. and Sylvia J. (Willey) Gates.
Robin graduated from Hazen Union School in the Class of 1979 and continued her education at Community College of Vermont, graduating in 1989 with an associate degree in human services. She later attended Norwich University, earning a degree in the science of nursing in 1999.
She was a registered nurse for more than 20 years at hospitals in New Hampshire and Vermont. She worked in the radiation oncology department at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover, N.H., from 2009 to 2011 and as a RN at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. She retired in 2019 due to failing health. Robin was very proud of her education and her life’s accomplishments.
She was a member of the United Church of Hardwick. She loved her service dog, Jake, spending time with her mother, Sylvia, and her grandson, Jaxon, who was the light of her life and her pride and joy. Robin enjoyed scrapbooking, crocheting, dragonflies, family time and visiting with friends. She also enjoyed animals in general, especially horses and dogs.
Survivors include her mother, Sylvia Gates of East Hardwick; two children, Chelsea Gates of Stowe, and Dylan Gates and his wife, Rachel of Troy, N.Y.; a grandson, Jaxon Gates of Stowe; three sisters, Vicky Lanpher and her fiancé, Gary Barnett of South Barre, Allison Nichols Warner and her husband, Luis Ortiz of East Hartford, Conn., and Maria Perry and her husband, Ryan of Brownington; three aunts, one uncle, nieces, nephews and many cousins.
Robin was predeceased by her father, Louis Gates, on Dec. 16, 2007.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be scheduled later. The time and location will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The United Church of Hardwick, P.O. Box 396, Hardwick VT 05843.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.