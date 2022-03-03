A celebration of life for Robin Louise Gates, 60, of East Hardwick, who died unexpectedly on Dec. 24, 2021, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the United Church of Hardwick with Rev. Dr. Evelyn Lavelli officiating.
Please wear a mask for the health and well-being of all who attend.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the United Church of Hardwick, P.O. Box 396, Hardwick VT 05843.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
