Robin A. Farrand, 57, of Morristown, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
She was born March 21, 1964, in Rutland, the daughter of Robert Fernett and Helen Burns Fernett. She married Toddie Farrand on Oct. 12, 1985, in Fletcher.
Robin is survived by her husband of 36 years, Toddie Farrand; son, Todd Michael Farrand of Johnson; and daughter, Cheyanne Farrand of Morrisville; six grandchildren; her mother, Helen Burns Fernett; and brother, Scott Robert Fernett of Rutland.
Robin was predeceased by her father, Robert Fernett.
Robin was a graduate of Mill River High School and earned a business degree from Community College of Vermont. Robin was a child care provider at her home for several years. She enjoyed crafts, knitting and crocheting.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 1 p.m. at Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville.
Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.