Roberta L. Daniels

Roberta Lou Daniels, 69, of Johnson, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, with family by her side.
She was born Sept. 5, 1951, in Morrisville, the daughter of the late Raymond and Beatrice (Draper) Wagner. She attended Mt. Mansfield public schools.
Roberta had been employed by Genesis Nursing Home in Morrisville as a nurse’s aide.
On Nov. 28, 1969, she married William Elliott Daniels Sr. They lived many of their married years in Johnson. Roberta and Bill were known to be together all of the time. She was an avid bingo player. She enjoyed puzzles and her loveable fur baby, Siena, the cat.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Sr., of Johnson; three children, William E. Daniels Jr. and his wife, Mary, of Hyde Park, Gloria Emerson and her husband, Dennis, of Newport, and Peggy Chase and her husband, James, of Morrisville; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Floyd Wagner of Barre, Raymond Wagner of Orleans, Barbara Armstrong of Bolton and Diane Mossley of Newport.
She was predeceased by three siblings, Richard Wagner, Beverly Clough and Shirley Wolfard.
To honor her request, all services will be private at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Street, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcomed at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
