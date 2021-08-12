Roberta (Grimes) McNally, 86, of Cambridge, died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Roberta was born on Sept. 10, 1934, in Morrisville, the daughter of Ita and Roger Grimes. She graduated from Lamoille Central Academy in Hyde Park.
Roberta married Neil McNally and they lived and raised their three children in Cambridge.
Roberta will always be remembered as a role model of strength, kindness and generosity. She loved being a homemaker and was known for preparing many of her special recipes and sharing them with family and friends. Most of all, Roberta will be remembered as an amazing mom to her three children, Barbara, Keith and Betsy.
Roberta is survived by her daughter, Barbara McNally and friend, Bill Gilten, of Enosburgh; sister, Karlene of Arizona, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Roberta was predeceased by her father and mother; her husband Neil; and her children, Keith and Betsy.
Roberta was a resident of Franklin County Rehab Center in St. Albans for the past five months and known to everyone there as “Bertie.” The friendships and wonderful care she received will never be forgotten.
A graveside service will take place at the Hooper Cemetery, 490 Whitaker Road, Hyde Park, on Friday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. Donations in Roberta’s memory can be made to the Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
You are invited to share your memories and condolences for Roberta by visiting the des Groseilliers Funeral Home website or dgfuneralsvt@gmail.com.
